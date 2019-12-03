Kundali Bhagya's Ruhi Chaturvedi Weds Shivendraa: Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih & Others Attend

The Bride & The Groom

Ruhi looked stunning in a red and golden lehenga. She wore a choker neck-piece, maang-teeka, bangles and kaleeras. Shivendraa looked handsome in a sherwani.

In Pic: Ruhi & Shivendraa Exchanging Jaimala

Regarding the wedding rituals, Ruhi was quoted by TOI as saying, "Since I come from a Marwari family, I am ensuring that all the wedding rituals are followed properly. I am old school and I have deep faith in rituals and ceremonies.

In Pic: Ruhi & Shivendraa In Mandap

She further added, "In fact, when it came to colour coordination of my wedding trousseau with Shivendraa's, I did not let him see my lehenga. There is a belief that the groom should not see his bride's lehenga before the wedding, so the poor guy had no choice but to wear what I chose for him."

The Bride & The Guests Dancing

Ruhi was seen super excited and was seen dancing to the beats of dhol. Anjum shared a few videos from the wedding ceremony. In one of the videos, Ruhi and the guests were seen dancing to the song, ‘Mera piya ghar aaya oh Ramji'.

Did The Kaleera Fall On Anjum?

In one of the videos shared by Anjum, Ruhi was seen dropping the kaleera on Anjum, who seemed excited. But did the kaleera fall on Anjum, the answer is no! It is said that if the bride's kaleera falls on the girl, she is the next one to get married.

The Wedding Guests

Ruhi's friends from the industry - Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Sanjay Gagnani, Supriya Shukla and others graced the wedding. (In picture: Shraddha Arya, and Sanjay, Abhishek Kapur with Supriya)