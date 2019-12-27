Kushal Punjabi Commits Suicide; This Was His Last Post On Instagram

Kushal Punjabi Commits Suicide

According to the report, Kushal Punjabi's body was found hanging at his residence, last night. The actor's friends Karanvir Bohra and Chetan Hansraj have apparently confirmed that it is a case of suicide.

Chetan told the portal, "We will get Kushal's body by afternoon and his last rites will take place post 1 PM today."

It's A Case Of Suicide

DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya told Spotboye, "Yes, it is a case of suicide. His parents were trying to reach to him since afternoon. But his phone was unavailable. They waited till night, when there was no response, they reached Kushal's building by 10.30 PM."

DCP Further Said...

"The actor was alone at home and that's why they had to break open the door. His body was found hanging from the ceiling. The body has been sent for postmortem and we have filed the case."

The police have found a suicide note. Apparently, in one-and-half page suicide note written in English, the actor has mentioned that 50 percent of his property/assets should be equally distributed among his parents and sister, and remaining 50 percent should be given to his three-year-old son.

A source told IWMBuzz that the actor was on antidepressants too.

This Was His Last Post On Instagram

Just a few hours ago, Kushal had shared a cute picture of his son on his Instagram story. The actor was married to European girl, Audrey. The couple has a son.

Spotboye report suggest that the actor was depressed due to his failed marriage.

The actor was last seen on television show, Ishq Mein Marjawan in which he played the role of Danny.