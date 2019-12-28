    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kushal Punjabi Funeral: Arjun Bijlani, Karan Grover & Other Celebs Bid Final Goodbye To The Actor

      Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, was found dead in his flat in Bandra (west) on Thursday (December 27). The actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Cops recovered a one-and-a-half page suicide note in which Kushal had said that no one should be held responsible for his action. He had also mentioned about the division of his property among his parents, sister and son in the suicide note. Kushal's body was kept in Cooper hospital until his wife Audrey Dolhen arrives from China. His last rites were performed today at the Santacruz Crematorium. Several celebrities attended the funeral.

      Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Chetan Hansraj, Karan V Grover, Vahbbiz Dorabjee, Sushant Singh, Bakhtiyar Irani, Delnaaz, Tanaaz and other celebrities bid final goodbye to the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor.

      (In Pic: Karanvir Bohra arrived to bid adieu to the actor.)

      Chetan Hansraj attended his friend's funeral. The actor shared a picture of his friend and wrote, "RIP ! Kushal Punjabi, we will really miss you bro 🙏🙏🙏

      @itsme_kushalpunjabi." - (sic)

      Karan V Grover, who arrived for Kushal's last rites along with Poppy Jabbal, had shared a picture from their good times and wrote, "Wish we could've sat like this and just spoken once my friend ! Unbelievable! Alone ... Is the keyword.. most awful one i say. Rest in Peace brother." - (sic)

      Bakhtiyar Irani, Delnaaz and Tanaaz arrived at the venue to pay their last respects to the actor.

      Bakhtiya shared a throwback picture and captioned it, "#zorkajhatka a show that we did in 2010... Till today it's not stopping us BK... Rip my friend ..I don't know what to say... Remember Argentina. ...#mardelplata beech. Bhai....apna hisab baaki hai... Won't leave u ....love u now n forever.. Strength to the family..." - (sic)

      Arjun Bijlani had shared a picture and captioned, "I wish this news wasn't true .but @itsme_kushalpunjabi has left us .will always remember our positive conversations about life ,family and work . Rest in peace brother . #ripkushalpunjabi." - (sic)

      Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Chaitanya Choudhary, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares and TV actress and host, Shenaz Treasury arrived at the venue to pay last respects to their friend.

      Also Read: Kushal Punjabi Dies At 37: A Look At His Journey; Throwback To His Fairytale Wedding (Unseen Pics)

