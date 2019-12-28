Kushal Punjabi Funeral: Arjun Bijlani, Karan Grover & Other Celebs Bid Final Goodbye To The Actor

Celebs Attend Kushal Punjabi Funeral

Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Chetan Hansraj, Karan V Grover, Vahbbiz Dorabjee, Sushant Singh, Bakhtiyar Irani, Delnaaz, Tanaaz and other celebrities bid final goodbye to the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor.

(In Pic: Karanvir Bohra arrived to bid adieu to the actor.)

Chetan Hansraj

Chetan Hansraj attended his friend's funeral. The actor shared a picture of his friend and wrote, "RIP ! Kushal Punjabi, we will really miss you bro 🙏🙏🙏

@itsme_kushalpunjabi." - (sic)

Karan V Grover

Karan V Grover, who arrived for Kushal's last rites along with Poppy Jabbal, had shared a picture from their good times and wrote, "Wish we could've sat like this and just spoken once my friend ! Unbelievable! Alone ... Is the keyword.. most awful one i say. Rest in Peace brother." - (sic)

Bakhtiyar Irani, Delnaaz & Tanaaz

Bakhtiyar Irani, Delnaaz and Tanaaz arrived at the venue to pay their last respects to the actor.

Bakhtiya shared a throwback picture and captioned it, "#zorkajhatka a show that we did in 2010... Till today it's not stopping us BK... Rip my friend ..I don't know what to say... Remember Argentina. ...#mardelplata beech. Bhai....apna hisab baaki hai... Won't leave u ....love u now n forever.. Strength to the family..." - (sic)

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani had shared a picture and captioned, "I wish this news wasn't true .but @itsme_kushalpunjabi has left us .will always remember our positive conversations about life ,family and work . Rest in peace brother . #ripkushalpunjabi." - (sic)

Chaitanya, Diandra & Shenaz

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Chaitanya Choudhary, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares and TV actress and host, Shenaz Treasury arrived at the venue to pay last respects to their friend.