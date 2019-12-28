Kushal Punjabi’s Mom Held Kushal Tandon’s Hands & Said, ‘You’re Also Kushal Na, Just Sit Next To Me'

Kushal Tandon Says...

Kushal Tandon was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I am not his very close friend, but I met him just the day before at my restaurant. I had call a few friends there and Kushal had come along with Apurva Agnihotri. So, when I heard about the suicide, I went there as it was my responsibility. I was shocked to hear what happened. I don't what triggered this but no one should ever take this step."

Kushal Punjabi's Parents Are Devastated

Tandon said that he met his sister and parents last night. He added that his parents are unable to believe this and they are crying their eyes out.

‘You’re Also Kushal Na, Just Sit Next To Me'

He further said, "I remember when I went there and his mother held my hands and said, ‘You are also Kushal na, just stay sit next to me. He was at your party last night na. Was he okay?' He was the only son of the family, they are devastated." - (sic)

Kushal Tandon Is Shocked

Tandon told entertainment portal, "I know some problems were going on in his marriage but him taking this step is shocking. He feels that someone should really speak about depression and since no one knows what people around are going through ‘we should just give a hug to strangers and ask them if they are okay, if need be and just not get absorbed by this inter-connecting!'