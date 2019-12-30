Kushal Punjabi Prayer Meet: Wife Audrey, Friends Kavita Kaushik, Karanvir Bohra & Others Attend
Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in television show, Ishq Mein Marjawan, committed suicide at his flat in Mumbai. The untimely death of the actor has left the entertainment industry shocked. Kushal's last rites were held on December 28, in Mumbai. Several celebrities attended the funeral. His wife, Audrey Dolhen, who stays in Shangai flew down to India for her husband's funeral. The prayer meet was held yesterday (December 29).
Karanvir Bohra & Chetan
Chetan Hansraj, Karanvir Bohra, Kavita Kaushik, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Aamir Ali, Vahbbiz Dorabjee, Shilpa Saklani, Apurva Agnihotri and several other television actors attended the prayer meet of Kushal Punjabi. (In Picture: Karanvir Bohra and Chetan Hansraj arrived to attend Kushal's prayer meet.)
Kushal's Wife Audrey Dolhen
Kushal's wife Audrey Dolhen was seen leaving the venue with her head covered. She was surrounded by family members as she entered a car.
In Pic: Aamir Ali Attend Kushal's Prayer Meet
Aamir had shared a picture of Kushal and wrote, "My brother.. u were senior to me, a heartthrob in Mmk college.. we hardly met, but whenever v did, always had a laugh about so many many things.. keep laughing my friend n I'm sure ur in a happier place.. will always remember u as a dude with a smile n a heart of gold.. RIP @itsme_kushalpunjabi 🤗🤗🤗." - (sic)
In Pic: Vahbiz At Kushal's Prayer Meet
Vahbiz Dorabjee shared a few pictures and captioned it, "I met this amazing,cheerful and positive guy in 2006 who inspired me in so many ways.I wish someone told me this a nightmare.This is not the @itsme_kushalpunjabi we all knew.But we all are fighting battles no one knows about.Sorry to know that you were going through so much pain in your heart.Hope you are in a better place now.I met you 2 months back and you were your usual jovial self.Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.I have so many memories with You and your dad,mom and Sonu.Everything keeps flashing in front of my eyes.This is heartbreaking and painful.Rest in peace my friend.I love you loads.Thanx for always being the wonderful you and supporting me a lot in this city.This the most painful and shocking goodbye..Not In my wildest dreams did I imagine one day I would write a post for this..Gone to soon..May God comfort your grieving heart...RIP🙏." - (sic)
In Pic: Shilpa & Apurva
Shilpa and Apurva Agnihotri were snapped at the prayer meet. Apurva had shared a picture of candle on his Instagram and captioned it, "Om shanti 🙏." - (sic)
In Pic: Kavita and Ronit
FIR actress Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronit Biswas attended the prayer meet of Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi.
