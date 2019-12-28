Kushal Punjabi, Rahul Dixit, Pratyusha Banerjee, Kuljeet & Other TV Actors Who Committed Suicide

Rahul Dixit

A 28-year-old struggling actor, Rahul Dixit allegedly committed suicide on January 30, 2019. The actor ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan in his bedroom at his Oshiwara residence. No suicide note was found. The police had registered a case of accidental death. The actor's father suspected foul play and blamed his wife Priya for his death.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha Banerjee, who became a household name with the show Balika Vadhu, was found hanging at her home in Kandivali on April 1, 2016. Her boyfriend Rahul Raj was held responsible for her death and her parents had filed an FIR against Rahul.

Viveka Babajee

The 37-year-old Mauritian model-turned-actress, Viveka Babajee was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her Mumbai apartment on June 25, 2010. No suicide note was found, but the last entry in her dairy read as, 'you killed me, Gautam Vohra,' who was her former boyfriend. The police reports suggested that the actress committed suicide due to depression. Viveka had been an anchor for FTV India and had made her debut film appearance in Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat.

Kuljeet Randhawa

Model-turned-actress, Kuljeet Randhawa, who was seen in shows C.A.T.S, Special Squad and Kohinoor, apparently hung herself in her Juhu apartment, in 2006. She wrote in her suicide note, "I am no more able to handle the pressure of life so, I am taking a big step of ending my life."

Nafisa Joseph

Nafisa Joseph, model-turned-video jockey, who worked with Kuljeet in C.A.T.S, reportedly hanged herself in her flat in Versova, Mumbai in July 2004. The actress was to marry businessman Gautam Khanduja in a few weeks' time. According to her parents, Joseph allegedly took the step because her marriage was called off. Although Nafisa was doing well career-wise, she faced a lot of issues in her personal life. Apparently, the actress suffered from depression that made her end her life.