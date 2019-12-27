Kushal Punjabi Was Going Through Separation From Wife & Had Financial Problems Says Chetan Hansraj

Chetan Hansraj Reveals...

Chetan Hansraj was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, it is a suicide. He was going through separation from his wife and he was also down with sickness. I still can't believe that Kushal is no more with us."

Kushal Had Financial Issues!

Chetan also told Freepressjournal, "I spoke to him on the Christmas eve, he was sounding low but not to the point that he will do something like this. He was bit stress about his work and some financial support and all that. But I think everyone in this industry has some stress related work." - (sic)

'Kushal Was A Fighter'

Kushal and Chetan know each other since 20 years. The RadhaKrishn actor also told TOI, "He was such a positive, fun loving guy. He always laughed and had a smiling face. He was a fighter and always inspired people around him to be fit. We have known each other for the last 20 years and we have grown up together. He was more like a brother to me. The loss is irreparable."

The Actor Stayed Alone

Kushal stayed alone in the flat while his wife Audrey Dolhen, who is a foreign national, is employed in a shipping firm in Shanghai. His wife stayed with their three year old son.