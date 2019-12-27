    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kushal Punjabi Was Going Through Separation From Wife & Had Financial Problems Says Chetan Hansraj

      By
      |
      Kushal Punjabi के दोस्त Chetan Hansraj ने बताया सुसाइड का असली सच | FilmiBeat

      Television actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead in a flat at his Pali Hill residence in Bandra (west). The actor committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope on Thursday night. The police have found a suicide note in which he has mentioned 'no one should held responsible for his extreme step'. The actor's death has shocked fans and TV industry. Kushal's close friend Chetan Hansraj revealed that the actor was going through separation from his wife, had financial problems and was also down with sickness.

      Chetan Hansraj was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, it is a suicide. He was going through separation from his wife and he was also down with sickness. I still can't believe that Kushal is no more with us."

      Chetan also told Freepressjournal, "I spoke to him on the Christmas eve, he was sounding low but not to the point that he will do something like this. He was bit stress about his work and some financial support and all that. But I think everyone in this industry has some stress related work." - (sic)

      Kushal and Chetan know each other since 20 years. The RadhaKrishn actor also told TOI, "He was such a positive, fun loving guy. He always laughed and had a smiling face. He was a fighter and always inspired people around him to be fit. We have known each other for the last 20 years and we have grown up together. He was more like a brother to me. The loss is irreparable."

      Kushal stayed alone in the flat while his wife Audrey Dolhen, who is a foreign national, is employed in a shipping firm in Shanghai. His wife stayed with their three year old son.

      Also Read: Kushal Punjabi Commits Suicide; This Was His Last Post On Instagram

      Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
