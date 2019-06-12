Kushal Tandon Lashes Out At Media For Break-up Rumour With Ridhima Pandit!

Kushal Miffed With Link-up Rumour

Kushal further wrote in his note, "Therefore all the talk that I am hearing lately of me breaking up with whoever, Even I talk to a wall I dating that wall to :) I am hoping is the figment of someone's over active imagination. I pray for speedy recovery (Please get well soon)." - (sic)

Asks People To Stop Milking His Name!

"I am sure none of my costars, all of whom I love (not romantically) would stoop so low as to resort to such childish gimmicks for publicity's sake. in the end I would like to say stop milking my name : I don't have a pr company so plz take lite m glad today we have social media to say what we believe in .... I don't have to give a quote to a media forum and m glad." - (sic)

The Actor Deletes The Post In Which He Lashed Out At Media!

He had also shared a snapshot of an article and lashed out at the writer. He wrote, "Just because I'm a guy you cannot link me up with Tom Dick and Harry!" But later, he deleted the post.

‘Make No Mistake; I Have A Beautiful Family!’

In another note he wrote, "I choose to be kind coz it makes me happy. But I'll defend my boundaries without hesitation: Jus coz am a guy that doesn't mean everything is ok "Chaltha" hain and blah blah: make no mistake : I am fierce: and I have a family too ;-) and a very beautiful one." - (sic)