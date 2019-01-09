KWK 6: Hardik Pandya Apologises For Misogynistic Remarks; BCCI To Bar Cricketers From Such Shows!
Koffee With Karan 6's recent episode with cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul grabbed headlines. The episode didn't go well with the viewers as the viewers didn't like the cricketers' attitude. The duo was criticized for choosing Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar as best batsman. More than this, the viewers didn't like Hardik's misogynistic and sexist remarks. On the show, Hardik boasted about things like not asking the names of women at parties, sending the same text to multiple women and watching them move on the dance.
When Karan asked why Hardik doesn't ask women for their names in nightclubs, the cricketer had said, "I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I'm little from the black side so I need to see how they move." When Karan Johar asked them what happens when both of them like a particular person, Rahul went on to reveal how they both decide on who gets to date a girl. Hardik interrupted and said, "Nahi nahi aisa kuch nahi hai, talent pe hota hai. Jisko mila woh leke jao. It is on talent." Now Hardik apologised for his remarks and revealed that he 'got a bit carried away'!
Hardik Pandya Apologises
Hardik wrote on Twitter, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect." - (sic)
Show Cause Notices Sent To Hardik & Rahul
CoA chief Vinod Rai was quoted by PTI as saying, "We have sent show cause notices to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their comments. They have given 24 hours to give an explanation."
BCCI To Bar Cricketers From Non-cricket Shows!
It looks like Hardik's apology has come a little late! BCCI (Board of Crotrol for Cricket in Indian) has now taking note of what all he has said. A BCCI source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "It will be considered whether players should even be allowed to appear on such shows which have got nothing to do with cricket."
‘An Apology Is Not Enough & Strong Action Should Be Taken’
A BCCI official was quoted as saying, "What Hardik has spoken at the show speaks poorly of the BCCI and Indian cricket. An apology is not enough and strong action should be taken so that right example can be set for the younger generation."
