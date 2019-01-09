KWK 6: Hardik Pandya Apologises For Misogynistic Remarks; BCCI To Bar Cricketers From Such Shows!

Hardik Pandya Apologises

Hardik wrote on Twitter, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect." - (sic)

Show Cause Notices Sent To Hardik & Rahul

CoA chief Vinod Rai was quoted by PTI as saying, "We have sent show cause notices to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their comments. They have given 24 hours to give an explanation."

BCCI To Bar Cricketers From Non-cricket Shows!

It looks like Hardik's apology has come a little late! BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has now taking note of everything he has said. A BCCI source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "It will be considered whether players should even be allowed to appear on such shows which have got nothing to do with cricket."

‘An Apology Is Not Enough & Strong Action Should Be Taken’

A BCCI official was quoted as saying, "What Hardik has spoken at the show speaks poorly of the BCCI and Indian cricket. An apology is not enough and strong action should be taken so that right example can be set for the younger generation."