Virat Kohli Reacts To Hardik-Rahul's Koffee With Karan Controversy; Hotstar Pulls Down The Episode!

Virat Kohli Reacts To Hardik-Rahul KWK Controversy

On the eve of first ODI in Sydney, Virat was quoted as saying, "From the Indian cricket team point of view, any inappropriate comments that are made in that scenario are something that we definitely don't support and the two concerned players felt what has gone wrong and they have understood the magnitude of what's happened."

Virat Adds…

"We, definitely, as the Indian cricket team do not support views like that and that has been communicated. I can definitely say that as the Indian cricket team and responsible cricketers we definitely don't align with those views and those are purely individual views."

‘It Does Nothing To The Spirit’

"We are still waiting for a decision to be made but from the Indian cricket team point of view this changes nothing in terms of our beliefs in the change room. It does nothing to the spirit that we've been able to create within the change room and these are purely individual opinions and something as I said which is inappropriate."

The uncertainty around the player's availability might cause concern. The Indian skipper added, "From the combination and team balance point of view, yes, you'll have to think about the combination you'll need now."

‘You Don't Have Control Over These Things’

He further added, "You don't have control over these things so you have to address it the way it unfolds. That's how we are looking at it, the combinations will have to be looked at when the decision comes out and from there on we'll see what needs to be done about the whole situation."

Hotstar Pulls Down KWK’s Hardik-Rahul’s Controversial Episode!

Amid the ongoing furore, Hotstar, the online streaming partner of popular chat show Koffee With Karan, has pulled down the controversial episode. Also, Star World has removed all the teasers and photos of the episode from its official social media handles!