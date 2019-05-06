English
    KZK 2: Ekta Launches Search For Mr Bajaj; Hina & Erica To Recreate Madhuri & Aish’s ‘Dola re’ Moment

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been in news since the day it was announced. The actors of the show have been hitting the headlines for one or the other reasons! As the viewers are aware, Hina Khan, who plays the role of Komolika will be going on a break as she has other work commitments. The actress is getting ready for the Cannes Film Festival, where her film Lines will be unveiled. The actress is super excited about the same, while Kasautii fans will miss her on the show!

    Hina On Cannes Debut!

    Speaking about her excitement to present her debut B-town movie at Cannes, Hina told BT, "Given my busy schedule over the past few years, I could never make it to any film festival, even as a cinema lover. Now, I feel that nothing can be better than going with my film and presenting it for the first time at the festival. I hope to continue visiting Cannes with my projects because it is a platform that can fetch you international attention."

    Hina Aka Komolika’s Exit From KZK

    As we revealed earlier, Hina's truth will be revealed soon! As per Pinkvilla source, "In the upcoming sequence, Komolika's truth will be revealed to everyone with Maloy coming back. A promo for the same will soon be released. Komolika will then stage her own death, only to return to seek revenge later on."

    Mr Bajaj To Enter The Show

    While Hina will exit the show, Mr Bajaj will be introduced! Ekta Kapoor took to social media to reveal that they are in search of Mr Bajaj of new Kasautii as she bid farewell to Ronit Roy!

    Ekta Bids Farewell To Ronit Roy Who Played Iconic Mr Bajaj

    Ekta shared a video and wrote, "The time has come ! To say bye to @ronitboseroy as d iconic mr bajaj ! N d search for d new one@begins! I have cast ( n not ‘ casted'As someone told me) Ronit in many roles but this remains our most iconic one together @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @realhinakhan @poojabanerjeee @subhavi all have been perfect as anurag Prerna komo Nivi .. willl bajaj match up( hmmmm)."

    Hina & Erica To Recreate Madhuri Dixit & Aishwarya Rai’s Dola Re Moment

    Well, before Hina's exit, there will be a damakedar dance face-off between her and Prerna aka Erica. The duo will be recreating Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai's ‘Dola Re'. Hina and Erica shared pictures from the sequence.

    Parth Samthaan Sandwiched Between Hina & Erica

    Pooja shared another picture which seemed funny as Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu was sandwiched between two ladies - Komolika and Prerna!

    Most Read: SHOCKING Details! Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin Actor Karan Oberoi Gets Arrested On Rape Charge!

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 18:12 [IST]
