KZK 2: Hina Khan Gets A CUTE Mini Farewell & These Pics Will Make You Miss Her On The Show For Sure

Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes With Hina Khan

Parth shared a few pictures and wrote, "Although we jelled up pretty much towards the end but overall ..to be honest .. I did learn a lot from you @realhinakhan on every scene that we shot ..(learnt probably more than you learnt from me 🤪) anyway.."

Parth Wishes Good Luck To Hina

"Wish you a great journey ahead with lots of happiness ..see you soon ..God bless you 😇 #farewell #komolika #bts #kasautiizindagiikay @starplus @balajitelefilmslimited."

Hina’s Funny Reply To Parth

Hina replied, "HAHAHHAHA yes yes you taught me so much Mr. Samthaan🤣🤣 I hope you read in between the lines now😂 if you know what I mean shhhhhhhh😉😉 shall miss you guys.. see u soon.. lotsa love and luck ❤️"

Pooja Banerjee

Pooja wrote, "Good byes are difficult for everyone.. but this one was a special one.. We all had a smile (read laughs) while we were spending some last few shooting hours with our Komolika a.k.a Hina Khan... While we all will cherish our crazy and fond memories of shooting with you we also want you to come back soon on the sets of #kasautiizindagiikay2."

"We all want you to break a couple of legs in all your endeavours... All the best for #cannesfilmfestival and all other good things coming your way... yours- Cookie and this is not a goodbye .. this is the beginning of something new :)"

Hina Thanks Team For Mini Farewell

Hina captioned one of the pictures, "Thank you @iam_ejf @the_parthsathaan @sahilanandofficial @poojabanerjee for this gesture.. #MiniFarewell You guys will be missed. Lotsa love and good wishes.."

Hina’s Funny Captions

The actress also shared a few pictures and videos from the farewell and gave funny captions. Sharing Parth's picture, Hina wrote, "It took time but we kinda connected.. @the_parthsamthaan Lotsa luck," and captioned another picture, "His reaction, yeh kab jaayegi..."

Hina’s Mini Farewell Party

In one of the videos, Hina was seen cutting a cake, while Erica and Parth smeared the cake on Hina's face. These pictures prove that indeed the team bonded really well! Not only the team, we too will miss her. Hope she returns soon!