 »   »   »  Late actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s BF Rahul Raj Singh Booked For Cheating Guests At New Year Party!

Rs 6 Lakh Loss To The Hotel; FIR Registered Against Rahul Raj

The Santacruz police told the leading daily that they have received a complaint by the hotel staff who revealed that they have suffered losses worth over Rs 6 Lakh after guests allegedly ransacked the property. The guests said that the commitments and services that were mentioned in their event passes weren't fulfilled. An FIR has been registered against Rahul Raj on charges of cheating.

Rahul Collected Rs 5-10K Per Person As Entry Fee!

Another report in TOI stated that Rahul Raj walked out of the hotel without settling the bill. Apparently, Rahul had announced Oceanic New Year party on social media and made online bookings. He had collected Rs 5-10K per person as entry fee. The senior inspector told the leading daily that they are collecting information on exact number of people he has duped.

Unlimited Food & Liquor Was Promised, Which Weren’t Fulfilled

The hotel manager revealed to the leading daily that Rahul had promised unlimited food and liquor and the singer's (Ankit Tiwar) appearance. They had rented out the venue. After 12.15, people started getting restless as the food and drinks ran out. Also, the singer didn't turn up.

Rahul Didn’t Settle The Bill

The actor walked out without settling the bill that amounted Rs 7 Lakh. Guests vandalised the place and stole liquor bottles. The hotel has incurred loss of property worth Rs 6 Lakh.

Rahul Dismisses Claims; Says The Hotel Duped Him!

When the leading daily contacted Rahul Raj, he dismissed the claims. He said, "I am going to file a case against the hotel for duping me. I had paid Rs 18 Lakh for food and alcohol for at least 900 guests. However, the hotel stopped serving food after midnight...and ..the guests got enraged."