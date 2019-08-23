Late Danish Zehen Is Inspiration Behind Ace Of Space 2, Says Vikas Gupta

Popular lifestyle Vlogger, Rapper and YouTuber Danish Zehen, who had taken part in Vikas Gupta's show Ace Of Space, died in a tragic car accident last year (December 20, 2018). His death came across as a shock. The host of Ace Of Space, Vikas Gupta was very close to Danish and the news of his death extremely disturbed him. Currently, Vikas is busy with Ace Of Space Season 2. The host has dedicated the new season to late Danish Zehen.

In an interview to TOI, Vikas said that Danish has taught people a lot of things in his own way and dwells in the minds of people. "This season of Ace of Space has been inspired by Danish Zehen. People have their own set of 'haves and have nots' in life. He absolutely did not have anything but he still came to a certain level in life and did great things," Vikas further added.

The host said that like how Danish made it big by fighting all odds in life without anyone's support, this time, the contestants will be tested as they too won't have much support in the house.

Vikas further added, "Will they survive the way Danish did in his real life? Well, they may not be able to survive smoothly and that's what the show is going to be. In fact, my first episode is going to be about all about the same. It's going to all be for you, Danish."

Coming back to Ace Of Space 2, the show will premiere on August 24. This time, the show promises to be bigger and better with 'Less Space, More Drama'. Bigg Boss fame Deepak Thakur, TV actress Krissann Barretto, Australian model Lucinda Nicholas, Splitsvilla 10's Basheer Ali, Tik Tok sensation Akshaye Kakkar and others are apparently taking part in the MTV reality show.

