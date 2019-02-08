Latest Online TRP Report: Kasautii Back On Top Slot; Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Retains No. 1 Spot

BJGPH & TMKOC

The tenth and ninth places are maintained by Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 9 and 11.5 points, respectively. It has to be noted that BJGPH is at 10th spot for the third consecutive week.

YRKKH & YHM

Star Plus shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have dropped down on the online TRP chart. The shows have managed to occupy eight and seventh places with 13.5 & 15.5 points, respectively.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Ishq Mein Marjawan

While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala witnessed an upward trend, Ishq Mein Marjawan dropped one spot down. The shows have occupied sixth and fifth places with 18.8 and 21.4 points, respectively.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay & TKSS

Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back on top slot. The show has occupied fourth place with 25.5 points, while Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has retained its third place with 28.3 points.

Naagin 3 & YUDKBH

The second spot is retained by Colors' show, Naagin 3 with 31.3 points, while the first spot is maintained by Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai for the third week with 32.0 points.