English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Latest Online TRP Report: Kasautii Back On Top Slot; Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Retains No. 1 Spot

    By
    |

    The online TRP report of the shows is quite different from TRP ratings. While few shows that are not doing well on TRP chart, work wonders online. For example, Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which is out of TRP race, has good viewers online. On the other hand, Sony TV's show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai which is not on TRP/BARC chart, has been topping online TRP chart! Check out the online scores (Week 5) of top 10 shows.

    BJGPH & TMKOC

    The tenth and ninth places are maintained by Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 9 and 11.5 points, respectively. It has to be noted that BJGPH is at 10th spot for the third consecutive week.

    YRKKH & YHM

    Star Plus shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have dropped down on the online TRP chart. The shows have managed to occupy eight and seventh places with 13.5 & 15.5 points, respectively.

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Ishq Mein Marjawan

    While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala witnessed an upward trend, Ishq Mein Marjawan dropped one spot down. The shows have occupied sixth and fifth places with 18.8 and 21.4 points, respectively.

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay & TKSS

    Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back on top slot. The show has occupied fourth place with 25.5 points, while Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has retained its third place with 28.3 points.

    Naagin 3 & YUDKBH

    The second spot is retained by Colors' show, Naagin 3 with 31.3 points, while the first spot is maintained by Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai for the third week with 32.0 points.

    Most Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kriti, Kartik & Naira To Have A Major Showdown; Naira To Lose Memory!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue