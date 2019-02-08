Latest Online TRP Report: Kasautii Back On Top Slot; Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Retains No. 1 Spot
The online TRP report of the shows is quite different from TRP ratings. While few shows that are not doing well on TRP chart, work wonders online. For example, Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which is out of TRP race, has good viewers online. On the other hand, Sony TV's show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai which is not on TRP/BARC chart, has been topping online TRP chart! Check out the online scores (Week 5) of top 10 shows.
BJGPH & TMKOC
The tenth and ninth places are maintained by Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 9 and 11.5 points, respectively. It has to be noted that BJGPH is at 10th spot for the third consecutive week.
YRKKH & YHM
Star Plus shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have dropped down on the online TRP chart. The shows have managed to occupy eight and seventh places with 13.5 & 15.5 points, respectively.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Ishq Mein Marjawan
While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala witnessed an upward trend, Ishq Mein Marjawan dropped one spot down. The shows have occupied sixth and fifth places with 18.8 and 21.4 points, respectively.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay & TKSS
Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back on top slot. The show has occupied fourth place with 25.5 points, while Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has retained its third place with 28.3 points.
Naagin 3 & YUDKBH
The second spot is retained by Colors' show, Naagin 3 with 31.3 points, while the first spot is maintained by Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai for the third week with 32.0 points.
