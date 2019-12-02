Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 13 Out, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Enters; Choti Sarrdaarni At 2nd Spot

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fifth place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot. The shows have managed to fetch 3.1 and 2.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

Choti Sarrdaarni & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

While Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni has jumped to the second spot and has grabbed 2.9 TRP ratings, Star Plus' Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has dropped to the fourth spot with 2.8 TRP ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the third spot with 2.9 TRP ratings, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has managed to enter the 2.2 TRP chart (at 10th spot) with ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has occupied the sixth spot, Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has entered the TRP chart (at ninth spot). The shows have managed to grab 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Indian Idol 11

While The Kapil Sharma Show has occupied the seventh spot with 2.3 TRP ratings, Indian Idol 11 has managed re-enter the chart (at eighth place) with 2.2 ratings.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus & Colors TV

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.4, 1.4, 2.0 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.8, 1.0 and 1.0 ratings, respectively. Bigg Boss 13 weekday episodes have got 2.6 ratings while the weekend episodes have grabbed 2.0 ratings.