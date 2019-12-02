    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 13 Out, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Enters; Choti Sarrdaarni At 2nd Spot

      By
      |

      The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 47 (November 16-November 22, 2019) are out. While Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot, Kumkum Bhagya has witnessed a major drop. Choti Sarrdaarni has jumped to the second spot. Bigg Boss 13, Dance Plus 5 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 have been replaced by Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Indian Idol 11 and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

      There are no changes among channels - Star Plus, SAB TV, Colors TV, Sony TV and Zee TV have retained their top five spots.

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fifth place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot. The shows have managed to fetch 3.1 and 2.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Choti Sarrdaarni & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      Choti Sarrdaarni & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      While Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni has jumped to the second spot and has grabbed 2.9 TRP ratings, Star Plus' Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has dropped to the fourth spot with 2.8 TRP ratings.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the third spot with 2.9 TRP ratings, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has managed to enter the 2.2 TRP chart (at 10th spot) with ratings.

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

      SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has occupied the sixth spot, Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has entered the TRP chart (at ninth spot). The shows have managed to grab 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

      The Kapil Sharma Show & Indian Idol 11

      The Kapil Sharma Show & Indian Idol 11

      While The Kapil Sharma Show has occupied the seventh spot with 2.3 TRP ratings, Indian Idol 11 has managed re-enter the chart (at eighth place) with 2.2 ratings.

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus & Colors TV

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus & Colors TV

      Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.4, 1.4, 2.0 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

      Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.8, 1.0 and 1.0 ratings, respectively. Bigg Boss 13 weekday episodes have got 2.6 ratings while the weekend episodes have grabbed 2.0 ratings.

      Top 7 Channels

      1. Star Plus-181

      2. SAB TV-161

      3. Colors TV-154

      4. Sony TV-152

      5. Zee TV-132

      6. Star Bharat-78

      7. &TV-40

      Top 10 Shows

      1. Kundali Bhagya

      2. Choti Sarrdaarni

      3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      4. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      5. Kumkum Bhagya

      6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      7. The Kapil Sharma Show

      8. Indian Idol 11

      9. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

      10. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      Also Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss Returns To The Top Spot; Choti Sarrdaarni Jumps To Second Spot

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue