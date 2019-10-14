Latest TRP Ratings: Choti Sardarni Jumps To 6th Spot; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Out Of TRP Race
The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 40 (September 28-October 4, 2019) are out! Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have occupied the first three spots. Choti Sardarni has witnessed a jump while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped down on the TRP chart. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been replaced by Dance Deewane 2.
Among Channels, Sony TV has retained the first place while Colors TV has pushed Star Plus to the third spot. SAB TV has dropped to the fourth place. Zee TV has retained its fifth spot.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the second spot with 2.6 TRP ratings, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained the number one spot with 2.9 ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the third spot while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is out of TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 2.6 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Superstar Singer & The Kapil Sharma Show
Sony TV's shows Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Superstar Singer and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to occupy the fourth, fifth and the ninth places with 2.5, 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Choti Sardarni & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Choti Sardarni has occupied the sixth spot with 2.6 TRP ratings, followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the seventh place with 2.4 ratings.
Dance Deewane 2 & Tujhse Hai Raabta
Colors TV's Dance Deewane 2 (grand finale) has re-entered the TRP chart (at the eighth spot) and has garnered 1.7 ratings. Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has managed to occupy the 10th place with 2.0 TRP ratings.
Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13 grand premiere has managed to occupy the 13th spot with 2.7 ratings. The weekday episodes has garnered 1.5 ratings.
Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garner 1.2, 1.5, 0.9, 1.6, 1.4, 1.6 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.
Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Colors
Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bahu Begam, Shakti, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have garnered 0.6, 0.8, 1.9, 0.9 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Sony TV-176
2. Colors TV-169
3. Star Plus-167
4. SAB TV-158
5. Zee TV-134
6. Star Bharat-82
7. &TV 38
Top 10 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya
2. Kumkum Bhagya
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
4. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11
5. Superstar Singer
6. Choti Sardarni
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
8. Dance Deewane 2
9. The Kapil Sharma Show
10. Tujhe Hai Raabta
Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Returns To Top Spot; Bigg Boss Occupies 4th Place