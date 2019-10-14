Latest TRP Ratings: Choti Sardarni Jumps To 6th Spot; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Out Of TRP Race

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the second spot with 2.6 TRP ratings, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained the number one spot with 2.9 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the third spot while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is out of TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 2.6 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Superstar Singer & The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV's shows Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Superstar Singer and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to occupy the fourth, fifth and the ninth places with 2.5, 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Choti Sardarni & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Choti Sardarni has occupied the sixth spot with 2.6 TRP ratings, followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the seventh place with 2.4 ratings.

Dance Deewane 2 & Tujhse Hai Raabta

Colors TV's Dance Deewane 2 (grand finale) has re-entered the TRP chart (at the eighth spot) and has garnered 1.7 ratings. Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has managed to occupy the 10th place with 2.0 TRP ratings.

Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 grand premiere has managed to occupy the 13th spot with 2.7 ratings. The weekday episodes has garnered 1.5 ratings.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garner 1.2, 1.5, 0.9, 1.6, 1.4, 1.6 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Colors

Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bahu Begam, Shakti, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have garnered 0.6, 0.8, 1.9, 0.9 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.