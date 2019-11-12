Latest TRP Ratings: Choti Sarrdaarni Slips To 2nd Spot; Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Witnesses Jump

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has jumped to the fifth spot with 2.5 TRP ratings, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has returned to the top spot with 2.6 ratings.

Choti Sarrdaarni & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the second spot while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its third place. Both shows have managed to grab 2.5 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka & Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii

While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its fourth spot, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka has jumped to the seventh spot. Colors' Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii is back at the ninth spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.4, 2.1 and 2.0 TRP ratings.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, The Kapil Sharma Show & Indian Idol 11

Sony TV's shows Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has retained its sixth spot while The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol 11 have dropped to the eighth and 10th spots, respectively. The shows have managed to fetch 2.2, 2.1 and 1.9 TRP ratings.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.7, 1.1, 1.3, 0.9, 1.6, 1.0, 1.5 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Colors

Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have garnered 0.6, 0.8 and 0.8 ratings, respectively. Bigg Boss 13 weekday episodes have got 1.6 ratings while weekend episodes have grabbed 2.1 ratings.