Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Is Back On Top Spot; Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Enters Top 10 Slot!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 8 (February 16 - February 22, 2019), are out. Colors' show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Colors' Naagin 3 are the top three shows. While Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala entered the top 10 slot, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta is out of top 10 slot. Among channels, Colors TV is back on the top spot. Sony TV, Star Plus and Zee TV have occupied the second, third and fourth spots, respectively.
Top Three Shows
Colors' show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Colors' Naagin 3 have retained their top three spots. The shows have managed to get 3.4, 2.4 and 2.4 TRP ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kundali Bhagya has occupied the fifth place, Kumkum Bhagya has witnessed a jump (occupied seventh place). The shows have managed to get 2.1 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & RadhaKrishn
Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn have witnessed a slight drop. The shows have managed to occupy sixth and tenth places with 2.0 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.
Tujhse Hai Raabta & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
While Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has occupied the 9th place, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta is out of top 10 slot. The shows have managed to get 1.9 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and The Voice have managed to get 1.2, 1.3, 1.6 and 1.1 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.4, 1.8 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.
Top Channels
1. Colors TV-157
2. Sony TV-148
3. Star Plus-145
4. Zee TV-128
5. Star Bharat-108
Top 10 Shows
1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (Colors TV)
2. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
3. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
4. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV)
5. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
9. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
10. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat)
