Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Is Back On Top Spot; Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Enters Top 10 Slot!

Top Three Shows

Colors' show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Colors' Naagin 3 have retained their top three spots. The shows have managed to get 3.4, 2.4 and 2.4 TRP ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kundali Bhagya has occupied the fifth place, Kumkum Bhagya has witnessed a jump (occupied seventh place). The shows have managed to get 2.1 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & RadhaKrishn

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn have witnessed a slight drop. The shows have managed to occupy sixth and tenth places with 2.0 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

Tujhse Hai Raabta & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

While Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has occupied the 9th place, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta is out of top 10 slot. The shows have managed to get 1.9 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and The Voice have managed to get 1.2, 1.3, 1.6 and 1.1 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.4, 1.8 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.