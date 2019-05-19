Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV & Naagin 3 Witness Drop; Kasautii Zindagii Kay Climbs Up On TRP Chart!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 19 (May 4-May 10, 2019) are out. While Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has retained top slot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya and Star Plus' show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have witnessed a jump. Color's Naagin 3 has dropped down on the TRP chart. Among channels, Star Plus and Zee TV have retained first and fourth places, respectively. While Sony TV has climbed up to the second spot, Colors TV has dropped down to the third spot.
Top Three Shows
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya, and Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have managed to occupy the top three spots with 2.4, 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Naagin 3
While Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has witnessed a jump (fourth place), Colors show Naagin 3 has witnessed a drop (fifth place). The shows have managed to get 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer 3
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer 3 have witnessed jump. The shows have managed to occupy sixth and seventh places with 2.1 and 2.0 TRP ratings, respectively.
YRKKH, THR & TMKOC
While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta have dropped down to eighth and ninth places with 1.8 TRP each, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah has retained its 10th place with 1.6 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, The Voice and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.5, 1.1, 1.2, 0.9 and 0.7 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 0.8, 1.1 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus - 166
2. Sony TV - 136
3. Colors TV - 132
4. Zee TV - 122
5. SAB TV - 120
6. Star Bharat - 78
7. &TV - 42
Top 10 Shows
1. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
3. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
4. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
5. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
6. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
7. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV)
8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Tops; Ishq Subhan Allah Enters Top 10 Slot!