English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV & Naagin 3 Witness Drop; Kasautii Zindagii Kay Climbs Up On TRP Chart!

    By
    |

    The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 19 (May 4-May 10, 2019) are out. While Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has retained top slot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya and Star Plus' show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have witnessed a jump. Color's Naagin 3 has dropped down on the TRP chart. Among channels, Star Plus and Zee TV have retained first and fourth places, respectively. While Sony TV has climbed up to the second spot, Colors TV has dropped down to the third spot.

    Top Three Shows

    Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya, and Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have managed to occupy the top three spots with 2.4, 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Naagin 3

    While Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has witnessed a jump (fourth place), Colors show Naagin 3 has witnessed a drop (fifth place). The shows have managed to get 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

    The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer 3

    Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer 3 have witnessed jump. The shows have managed to occupy sixth and seventh places with 2.1 and 2.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

    YRKKH, THR & TMKOC

    While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta have dropped down to eighth and ninth places with 1.8 TRP each, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah has retained its 10th place with 1.6 ratings.

    Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

    Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, The Voice and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.5, 1.1, 1.2, 0.9 and 0.7 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 0.8, 1.1 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

    Top 7 Channels

    1. Star Plus - 166
    2. Sony TV - 136
    3. Colors TV - 132
    4. Zee TV - 122
    5. SAB TV - 120
    6. Star Bharat - 78
    7. &TV - 42

    Top 10 Shows

    1. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
    2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
    3. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
    4. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
    5. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
    6. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
    7. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV)
    8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
    9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
    10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)

    Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Tops; Ishq Subhan Allah Enters Top 10 Slot!

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 11:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue