Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV & Naagin 3 Witness Drop; Kasautii Zindagii Kay Climbs Up On TRP Chart!

Top Three Shows

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya, and Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have managed to occupy the top three spots with 2.4, 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Naagin 3

While Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has witnessed a jump (fourth place), Colors show Naagin 3 has witnessed a drop (fifth place). The shows have managed to get 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer 3

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer 3 have witnessed jump. The shows have managed to occupy sixth and seventh places with 2.1 and 2.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

YRKKH, THR & TMKOC

While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta have dropped down to eighth and ninth places with 1.8 TRP each, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah has retained its 10th place with 1.6 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, The Voice and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.5, 1.1, 1.2, 0.9 and 0.7 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 0.8, 1.1 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.