Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Witnesses Major Drop; Dance Deewane Enters The TRP Chart!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the third spot with 2.9 ratings (5 Years Of KKB has got 1.8 ratings), its spin off Kundali Bhagya has retained its first position with 2.8 TRP ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the second spot with 2.5 TRP ratings, thanks to the leap. On the other hand, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to occupy the sixth place with 2.0 ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta have retained their fourth and fifth places with 2.1 TRP ratings each.

Super Dancer Chapter 3 & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

While Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 semi-finale failed to impress the fans and has dropped to the seventh spot with 2.0 TRP ratings, Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has retained its eighth spot with 1.9 ratings.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Dance Deewane

Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has retained its ninth place with 1.9 TRP ratings. Colors' Dance Deewane 2 is new entry on the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 10th place with 1.8 TRP ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum have managed to get 1.4, 1.5, 0.7 and 1.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kavach 2, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.2, 0.6, 0.9 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.