    Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Witnesses Major Drop; Dance Deewane Enters The TRP Chart!

    By
    |

    The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 25 (June 15-June 21, 2019) are out. Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has retained top spot, while Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has returned to the top 5 slot. While Colors' Dance Deewane has entered the TRP chart, Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is out of TRP race. Among channels Star Plus has retained on the top slot. Zee TV has jumped to the second spot, while SAB TV is pushed to the third spot. Sony TV and Colors TV have dropped down to the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

    Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    While Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the third spot with 2.9 ratings (5 Years Of KKB has got 1.8 ratings), its spin off Kundali Bhagya has retained its first position with 2.8 TRP ratings.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the second spot with 2.5 TRP ratings, thanks to the leap. On the other hand, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to occupy the sixth place with 2.0 ratings.

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta

    SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta have retained their fourth and fifth places with 2.1 TRP ratings each.

    Super Dancer Chapter 3 & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

    While Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 semi-finale failed to impress the fans and has dropped to the seventh spot with 2.0 TRP ratings, Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has retained its eighth spot with 1.9 ratings.

    Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Dance Deewane

    Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has retained its ninth place with 1.9 TRP ratings. Colors' Dance Deewane 2 is new entry on the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 10th place with 1.8 TRP ratings.

    Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

    Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum have managed to get 1.4, 1.5, 0.7 and 1.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kavach 2, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.2, 0.6, 0.9 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.

    Top 7 Channels

    1. Star Plus-169

    2. Zee TV-148

    3. SAB TV-144

    4. Sony TV-134

    5. Colors TV-133

    6. Star Bharat-80

    7. &TV-41

    Top 10 Shows

    1. Kundali Bhagya

    2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    3. Kumkum Bhagya

    4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

    5. Tujshe Hai Raabta

    6. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    7. Super Dancer Chapter 3

    8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

    9. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    10. Dance Deewane

    LATEST TRP RATINGS

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
