 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol Beats Naagin 3; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses A Major Drop!

Top 3 Shows: Indian Idol, Naagin & Kundali Bhagya

Sony TV's Indian Idol 10 ends on a high note on TRP chart. The show has topped the TRP chart, pushing Naagin 3 and Kundali Bhagya to second and third places, respectively. The shows have managed to get 3.8, 3.7 and 3.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped down to the fourth spot, Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has retained fifth slot. The shows have managed to get 2.9 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Star Plus' shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have witnessed major drop. The shows have managed to get 11th and 13th spots with 2.3 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Ishqbaaz & Bigg Boss 12

Star Plus' Ishqbaaz is yet again out of TRP race. The show has managed to get TRP ratings. Colors' show, Bigg Boss 12 has occupied 17th spot, with 1.3 and 1.5 (weekdays) & 2.3 (weekend) TRP ratings.

Muskaan Enters TRP Chart

Star Plus' Ishqbaaz is replaced by Star Bharat's Muskaan that stars Yesha Rughani and Ssharad Malhotra in the lead roles. The show has managed to get 1.8 TRP ratings.

Popular & New Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Sony TV's Kanpur Wale Khuranas and Colors' show India's Got Talent have managed to get 1.2, 1.3, 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively. Both the shows - Roop and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: SalimAnarkali have got 1.3 ratings.