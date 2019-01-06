 »   »   »  Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol Beats Naagin 3; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses A Major Drop!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for week 52 (December 22 - December 28, 2018) are out. Sony TV's Indian Idol 10 has topped the TRP chart, while Colors' Naagin 3 slipped down to the second slot. While Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the third place, Kumkum Bhagya has retained its fifth place. Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have witnessed a major drop on the TRP chart. Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has again vanished from the TRP chart.
Among channels, Star Plus has retained its first spot. While Sony TV has occupied the second place, thanks to Indian Idol, Zee TV and Colors have slipped to the third and fourth spots, respectively.
Top 3 Shows: Indian Idol, Naagin & Kundali Bhagya
Sony TV's Indian Idol 10 ends on a high note on TRP chart. The show has topped the TRP chart, pushing Naagin 3 and Kundali Bhagya to second and third places, respectively. The shows have managed to get 3.8, 3.7 and 3.2 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped down to the fourth spot, Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has retained fifth slot. The shows have managed to get 2.9 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Star Plus' shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have witnessed major drop. The shows have managed to get 11th and 13th spots with 2.3 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.
Ishqbaaz & Bigg Boss 12
Star Plus' Ishqbaaz is yet again out of TRP race. The show has managed to get TRP ratings. Colors' show, Bigg Boss 12 has occupied 17th spot, with 1.3 and 1.5 (weekdays) & 2.3 (weekend) TRP ratings.
Muskaan Enters TRP Chart
Star Plus' Ishqbaaz is replaced by Star Bharat's Muskaan that stars Yesha Rughani and Ssharad Malhotra in the lead roles. The show has managed to get 1.8 TRP ratings.
Popular & New Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Sony TV's Kanpur Wale Khuranas and Colors' show India's Got Talent have managed to get 1.2, 1.3, 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively. Both the shows - Roop and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: SalimAnarkali have got 1.3 ratings.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Star Plus - 429732
2. Sony TV - 424615
3. Zee TV - 410223
4. Colors - 379617
5. Star Bharat - 337017
6. SAB TV - 310264
7. Star Utsav - 191991
8. Sony Pal - 160574
9. Zee Anmol - 146755
10. &TV - 138444
Top 20 Shows
1. Indian Idol (Sony TV) - 8451
2. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 8148
3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 7128
4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6409
5. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6021
6. Radhakrishn (Star Bharat) - 5984
7. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) - 5851
8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 5583
9. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5501
10. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) - 5198
11. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) - 5153
12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5004
13. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 4748
14. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4650
15. Dance Plus - 4 (Star Plus) - 4510
16. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4162
17. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) - 4110
18. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 4089
19. Nazar (Star Plus) - 4037
20. Muskaan (Star Bharat) - 3879
