Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Drops Down; Ye Teri Galiyan Enters The TRP Chart!

Top 3 Shows

Khatron Ke Khiladi is still ruling the TRP chart. The show has occupied the first place with 4.4 TRP ratings. Naagin 3 and The Kapil Sharma Show have occupied the second and third places with 4.0 and 3.5 TRP ratings, respectively.

Super Dancer & Dance Plus 4

While Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 - Final Auditions has retained its fourth spot, Star Plus' Dance Plus 4 has occupied 17th place. The shows have managed to get 3.2 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the sixth place, Kumkum Bhagya has retained its 10th spot. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalta Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalta Hai is back at the fifth spot, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped down to 18th place. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

New Entries & Exits

Apart from Dance Plus 4, Ye Teri Galiyan and Krishna Chali London have entered the TRP Chart. The shows have occupied 15th and 19th places with 2.0 and 1.9 ratings, respectively. Nimki Mukhiya, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Muskaan are out of the TRP race. The shows have managed to get 1.5, 1.7 and 1.6 TRP ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Star Plus' Ishqbaaz, Kanpur Wale Khuranas & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Colors' Roop have managed to get 1.4, 0.6 & 1.5, and 1.3 TRP ratings, respectively.