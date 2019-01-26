Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Drops Down; Ye Teri Galiyan Enter The TRP Chart!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for week 3 (January 12 - January 18, 2019), are out. Colors' shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Naagin 3 have occupied the first two spots on the TRP Chart. The Kapil and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have dropped down on the TRP chart. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back on top 5 spot. Ye Teri Galiyan has entered the TRP chart. Ishqbaaz is still struggling to return to the TRP chart.
Among channels, Sony TV is ruling the TRP chart. Star Plus has retained its second spot. Zee TV has pushed Colors TV to the fourth place.
Top 3 Shows
Khatron Ke Khiladi is still ruling the TRP chart. The show has occupied first place with ratings. Naagin 3 and The Kapil Sharma Show have occupied the second and third places with 4.4, 4.0 and 3.5 TRP ratings, respectively.
Super Dancer & Dance Plus 4
While Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 - Final Auditions has retained its fourth spot, Star Plus' Dance Plus 4 has occupied 17th place. The shows have managed to get 3.2 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the sixth place, Kumkum Bhagya has retained its 10th spot. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalta Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalta Hai is back at the fifth spot, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped down to 18th place. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.
New Entries & Exit
Apart from Dance Plus 4, Ye Teri Galiyan and Krishna Chali London have entered the TRP Chart. The shows have occupied 15th and 19th places with 2.0 and 1.9 ratings, respectively. Nimki Mukhiya, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Muskaan are out of TRP race. The shows have managed to get 1.5, 1.7 and 1.6 TRP ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Star Plus' Ishqbaaz, Kanpur Wale Khuranas & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Colors' Roop have managed to get 1.4, 0.6 & 1.5, and 1.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Sony Entertainment Television - 429763
2. Star Plus - 426631
3. Zee TV - 414323
4. Colors - 404680
5. Star Bharat - 309953
6. SAB TV - 285635
7. Star Utsav - 201421
8. Sony Pal - 152248
9. Zee Anmol - 143773
10. &TV - 123752
Top 20 Shows
1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (Colors TV) - 9664
2. Naagin 3 (Colors TV) - 8842
3. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) - 7608
4. Super Dancer Chapter 3 - Final Auditions (Sony TV) - 7051
5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6668
6. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6538
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 6193
8. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) - 6120
9. Radhakrishn (STAR Bharat) - 5857
10. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5699
11. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors TV) - 5357
12. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) - 5309
13. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 4994
14. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 4788
15. Ye Teri Galiyan (Zee TV) - 4519
16. Nazar (Star Plus) - 4517
17. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) - 4388
18. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) - 4273
19. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 4265
20. Kesari Nandan (Colors TV) - 4237
Most Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira Gets To Know About Baby Swap; Why Deblina Missing From The Show?