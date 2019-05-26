Latest TRP Ratings: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Pushes Kumkum Bhagya To Second Spot; YRKKH Drops Down!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

The makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have been keeping the viewers engaged with unexpected twist. Also, we must say that Hina aka Komolika's exit has got the show to the first spot (as viewers were eager to know how the makers were planning her exit!) The show has managed to get 2.6 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the second spot, its spin-off has managed to occupy the third spot with 2.4 ratings each.

Naagin 3 & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

While Colors' Naagin 3 has managed to occupy the fourth spot, Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the sixth place. The show has managed to grab 2.2 ratings each.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer 3

While The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to occupy the sixth spot with TRP ratings, Super Dancer 3 has managed to grab seventh place with 2.2 and 2.0 TRP ratings.

TMKOC, THR & YRKKH

While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta witnessed drop, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has climbed up to the eight place. The shows have managed to get 1.9, 0.7 and 1.8 TRP Ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.6, 1.4, 1.5 and 0.7 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan and Shakti have managed to get 0.8 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.