    Latest TRP Ratings: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Pushes Kumkum Bhagya To Second Spot; YRKKH Drops Down!

    By
    |

    The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 19 (May 11-May 17, 2019) are out. Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has yet again topped the TRP chart. With this, Ekta Kapoor's four shows - Kasautii, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 3 are dominating the TRP chart. Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a major drop. Among channels, Star Plus, Sony TV and Colors TV have retained their top three spot, while Zee TV has dropped down to the fifth place. The fourth place is occupied by SAB TV.

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    The makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have been keeping the viewers engaged with unexpected twist. Also, we must say that Hina aka Komolika's exit has got the show to the first spot (as viewers were eager to know how the makers were planning her exit!) The show has managed to get 2.6 ratings.

    Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the second spot, its spin-off has managed to occupy the third spot with 2.4 ratings each.

    Naagin 3 & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

    While Colors' Naagin 3 has managed to occupy the fourth spot, Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the sixth place. The show has managed to grab 2.2 ratings each.

    The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer 3

    While The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to occupy the sixth spot with TRP ratings, Super Dancer 3 has managed to grab seventh place with 2.2 and 2.0 TRP ratings.

    TMKOC, THR & YRKKH

    While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta witnessed drop, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has climbed up to the eight place. The shows have managed to get 1.9, 0.7 and 1.8 TRP Ratings, respectively.

    Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

    Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.6, 1.4, 1.5 and 0.7 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan and Shakti have managed to get 0.8 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.

    Top 7 Channels

    1. Star Plus - 167
    2. Sony TV - 139
    3. Colors TV - 132
    4. SAB TV - 129
    5. Zee TV - 117
    6. Star Bharat - 79
    7. &TV - 45

    Top 10 Shows

    1. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
    2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
    3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
    4. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
    5. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
    6. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
    7. Super Dancer 3 (Sony TV)
    8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
    9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
    10. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)

    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 22:12 [IST]
