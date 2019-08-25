English
    Latest TRP Ratings: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Re-enters; The Kapil Sharma Show Is Back On Top 5 Slot

    The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 33 (August 10-August 16, 2019). Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its first position. While Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is back on top 5 slot, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a major drop. Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has returned to the TRP chart.

    All the five channels - Star Plus, SAB TV, Sony TV, Colors TV and Zee TV are unfazed and have occupied the top 5 slots.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its number one spot with 3.4 TRP ratings, while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is at the sixth spot with 2.1 ratings.

    Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    Kumkum Bhagya has managed its third spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its second spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.8 and 3.2 ratings, respectively.

    The Kapil Sharma Show & Superstar Singer

    While Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has witnessed a major jump (at the fourth place), Superstar Singer has remained unfazed at the fifth place. Both the shows have managed to fetch 2.1 ratings, respectively.

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped down to the seventh spot with 2.5 TRP ratings, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is at the eighth spot with 1.9 ratings.

    Tujhse Hai Raabta & Dance Deewane 2

    Tujhse Hai Raabta is at the ninth spot, followed by Dance Deewane 2 at the 10th spot. Both the shows have managed to get 2.0 ratings, respectively.

    Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

    Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to get 1.5, 1.4, 0.7, 1.7, 1.7 and 1.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.0, 1.0 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

    Top 7 Channels

    1. Star Plus-180

    2. SAB TV-167

    3. Sony TV-140

    4. Colors TV-124

    5. Zee TV-121

    6. Star Bharat-77

    7. &TV-38

    Top 10 Shows

    1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)

    2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)

    3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)

    4. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)

    5. Superstar Singer (Sony TV)

    6. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)

    7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)

    8. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)

    9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)

    10. Dance Deewane 2 (Colors TV)

    Story first published: Sunday, August 25, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
