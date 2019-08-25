Latest TRP Ratings: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Re-enters; The Kapil Sharma Show Is Back On Top 5 Slot

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its number one spot with 3.4 TRP ratings, while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is at the sixth spot with 2.1 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya has managed its third spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its second spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.8 and 3.2 ratings, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Superstar Singer

While Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has witnessed a major jump (at the fourth place), Superstar Singer has remained unfazed at the fifth place. Both the shows have managed to fetch 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped down to the seventh spot with 2.5 TRP ratings, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is at the eighth spot with 1.9 ratings.

Tujhse Hai Raabta & Dance Deewane 2

Tujhse Hai Raabta is at the ninth spot, followed by Dance Deewane 2 at the 10th spot. Both the shows have managed to get 2.0 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to get 1.5, 1.4, 0.7, 1.7, 1.7 and 1.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.0, 1.0 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.