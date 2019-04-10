Latest TRP Ratings: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Tops; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Witnesses Major DROP!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 13 (March 23- March 29, 2019) are out. Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has topped the TRP chart, while Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has witnessed a major drop. SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is out of TRP chart, while Naagin 3, Kumkum Bhagya and The Kapil Sharma Show have dropped on the TRP chart. Among channels, Star Plus, Sony TV, Colors TV and Zee TV have retained their first four spots.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has become number one show, beating the top shows Naagin 3, The Kapil Sharma Show and others, while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is out of TRP chart. KZK 2 has managed to get 2.2 TRP ratings, while TMKOC has got 1.7 ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke
Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump in its ratings. The show has managed to occupy third place with 2.2 TRP ratings, while it's spin off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has dropped to the 10th spot with 1.7 ratings
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down the TRP chart. The show has occupied seventh place with 2.1 TRP ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has occupied the second place with 2.2 ratings.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Tujhse Hai Raabta
Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has occupied fourth place with 2.2 TRP ratings. Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has occupied ninth place with 1.8 TRP ratings.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer
While Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 has witnessed a jump, The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped on the TRP chart. The shows have managed to occupy fifth and eight places with 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and The Voice have managed to get 1.2, 1.5 and 0.7 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.0, 1.5 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus - 171
2. Sony TV - 148
3. Colors TV - 133
4. Zee TV - 129
5. SAB TV - 116
6. Star Bharat - 78
7. &TV - 50
Top 10 Shows
1. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
4. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
5. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV)
6. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
8. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
10. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)
Most Read: Siddhant Karnick & Megha Gupta Are NOT Living Together; Trouble In Their Marriage?