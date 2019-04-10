Latest TRP Ratings: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Tops; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Witnesses Major DROP!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has become number one show, beating the top shows Naagin 3, The Kapil Sharma Show and others, while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is out of TRP chart. KZK 2 has managed to get 2.2 TRP ratings, while TMKOC has got 1.7 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump in its ratings. The show has managed to occupy third place with 2.2 TRP ratings, while it's spin off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has dropped to the 10th spot with 1.7 ratings

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down the TRP chart. The show has occupied seventh place with 2.1 TRP ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has occupied the second place with 2.2 ratings.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Tujhse Hai Raabta

Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has occupied fourth place with 2.2 TRP ratings. Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has occupied ninth place with 1.8 TRP ratings.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer

While Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 has witnessed a jump, The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped on the TRP chart. The shows have managed to occupy fifth and eight places with 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and The Voice have managed to get 1.2, 1.5 and 0.7 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.0, 1.5 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.