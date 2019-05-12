English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Latest TRP Ratings: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Is Back On Top 5 Slot; TMKOC Is Back At 10th Spot!

    By
    |

    The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 18 (April 27-May 3, 2019) are out. Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has maintained its top spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has slipped down to the third spot. Colors's Naagin 3 has occupied the second spot. Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back on top five slot, while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back on tenth spot. Among channels, Star Plus and Sony TV have retained the first and third places, while Colors TV is back on second spot.

    Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    While Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has retained its first spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the third spot. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.2 TRP ratings.

    Naagin 3 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    Both Naagin 3 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have witnessed jump. The shows have managed to occupy second and fourth places with 2.2 ratings each.

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the fifth place with 2.2 TRP ratings, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy sixth place with 2.0 ratings.

    The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer

    The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to occupy seventh place with 2.0 TRP ratings, while Super Dancer 3 has dropped down to the ninth place with 1.9 ratings.

    Tujhse Hai Raabta & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

    Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has witnessed a jump, while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back on top 10 slot. The shows have occupied eight and tenth places 1.9 and 1.7 with TRP ratings, respectively.

    Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

    Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, The Voice and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.5, 1.2, 1.4, 0.7 and 0.8 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 0.9, 1.1 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

    Top 7 Channels

    1. Star Plus - 167
    2. Colors TV - 135
    3. Sony TV - 135
    4. Zee TV - 129
    5. SAB TV - 124
    6. Star Bharat - 81
    7. &TV - 44

    Top 10 Shows

    1. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
    2. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
    3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
    4. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
    5. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
    6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
    7. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
    8. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
    9. Super Dancer 3 (Sony TV)
    10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)

    Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Is Back; Naagin 3 Tops The List!

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 1:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue