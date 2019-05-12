Latest TRP Ratings: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Is Back On Top 5 Slot; TMKOC Is Back At 10th Spot!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 18 (April 27-May 3, 2019) are out. Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has maintained its top spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has slipped down to the third spot. Colors's Naagin 3 has occupied the second spot. Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is back on top five slot, while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back on tenth spot. Among channels, Star Plus and Sony TV have retained the first and third places, while Colors TV is back on second spot.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has retained its first spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the third spot. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.2 TRP ratings.
Naagin 3 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Both Naagin 3 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have witnessed jump. The shows have managed to occupy second and fourth places with 2.2 ratings each.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the fifth place with 2.2 TRP ratings, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy sixth place with 2.0 ratings.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer
The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to occupy seventh place with 2.0 TRP ratings, while Super Dancer 3 has dropped down to the ninth place with 1.9 ratings.
Tujhse Hai Raabta & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has witnessed a jump, while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back on top 10 slot. The shows have occupied eight and tenth places 1.9 and 1.7 with TRP ratings, respectively.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, The Voice and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.5, 1.2, 1.4, 0.7 and 0.8 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 0.9, 1.1 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus - 167
2. Colors TV - 135
3. Sony TV - 135
4. Zee TV - 129
5. SAB TV - 124
6. Star Bharat - 81
7. &TV - 44
Top 10 Shows
1. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
2. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
4. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
5. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
7. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
8. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
9. Super Dancer 3 (Sony TV)
10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
