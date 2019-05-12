Latest TRP Ratings: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Is Back On Top 5 Slot; TMKOC Is Back At 10th Spot!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has retained its first spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the third spot. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.2 TRP ratings.

Naagin 3 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Both Naagin 3 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have witnessed jump. The shows have managed to occupy second and fourth places with 2.2 ratings each.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the fifth place with 2.2 TRP ratings, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy sixth place with 2.0 ratings.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer

The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to occupy seventh place with 2.0 TRP ratings, while Super Dancer 3 has dropped down to the ninth place with 1.9 ratings.

Tujhse Hai Raabta & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has witnessed a jump, while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back on top 10 slot. The shows have occupied eight and tenth places 1.9 and 1.7 with TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, The Voice and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.5, 1.2, 1.4, 0.7 and 0.8 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 0.9, 1.1 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.