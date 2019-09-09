Latest TRP Ratings: Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 At 5th Spot; Shakti Enters TRP Chart
The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 35 (August 23-August 30, 2019) are out! Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai remained unfazed at the top slot. While Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 witnessed a jump, Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke dropped on the TRP chart. Tujhse Hai Raabta has been replaced by Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Nach Baliye 9 are still struggling to re-enter the TRP chart.
Star Plus, Sony TV, SAB TV, Colors TV and Zee TV have retained their first five spots.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its top spot with 3.5 TRP ratings, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has dropped to the seventh spot with 2.5 ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the sixth spot with 2.6 ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya is at the second spot with 3.0 ratings.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a jump. The show is at the third spot and has garnered 2.8 ratings.
The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & Superstar Singer
The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and Superstar Singer have occupied the fourth, fifth and eighth places with 2.6, 2.7 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.
Choti Sardarni & Shakti
While Choti Sardarni has occupied the ninth spot with 2.3 ratings, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has re-entered the top 10 slot after a long time. The show has occupied the 10th spot with 2.2 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garnered 1.5, 1.6, 0.9, 1.0, 1.7, 1.7, 1.8 and 1.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Dance Deewane 2 and Bepanah Pyaarr have got 1.2, 1.4 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus-193
2. Sony TV-186
3. SAB TV-171
4. Colors TV-143
5. Zee TV-133
6. Star Bharat-77
7. &TV-43
Top 10 Shows
1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
4. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
5. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (Sony TV)
6. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
7. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)
8. Superstar Singer (Sony TV)
9. Choti Sardarni (Colors TV)
10. Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii (Colors TV)
Most Read: Bigg Boss 13 NEW Promo: Salman Khan Confuses Us With 'Super Tedha' Twist