Latest TRP Ratings: Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 Brings Sony TV To 2nd Spot; Kasautii Out Of TRP Race
The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 34 (August 17-August 23, 2019) are out! Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai remained unfazed at the top slot. While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is out of TRP race, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has made its debut on the chart. The game reality show has got Sony TV on the second spot. Colors' Dance Deewane 2 has been replaced by Choti Sardarni.
Star Plus, Colors TV and Zee TV have retained its first, fourth and fifth places, respectively. SAB TV has dropped down to the third spot.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its number one spot with 3.8 TRP ratings, while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has jumped to the third spot with 2.7 ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the fourth spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its second spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.7 and 2.9 ratings, respectively.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Superstar Singer
Sony TV's shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Superstar Singer has witnessed drops on the TRP chart. The shows have managed to occupy the sixth and the eighth spots with 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has occupied the fifth place with 2.5 TRP ratings, while Tujhse Hai Raabta has retained its ninth spot with 2.2 ratings.
New Entries
Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has managed to occupy the seventh place with 2.4 TRP ratings, while Zee TV's Choti Sardarni is back on TRP chart (10th place) with 2.2 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to fetch 1.6, 1.5, 0.9, 1.2, 1.8, 1.7, 1.9 and 1.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Dance Deewane 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.1, 1.6, 1.0 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus-203
2. Sony TV-178
3. SAB TV-167
4. Colors TV-141
5. Zee TV-133
6. Star Bharat-79
7. &TV-39
Top 10 Shows
1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
3. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)
4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
6. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
7. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (Sony TV)
8. Superstar Singer (Sony TV)
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
10. Choti Sardarni (Colors TV)
