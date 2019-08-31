Latest TRP Ratings: Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 Brings Sony TV To 2nd Spot; Kasautii Out Of TRP Race

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its number one spot with 3.8 TRP ratings, while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has jumped to the third spot with 2.7 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the fourth spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its second spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.7 and 2.9 ratings, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Superstar Singer

Sony TV's shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Superstar Singer has witnessed drops on the TRP chart. The shows have managed to occupy the sixth and the eighth spots with 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has occupied the fifth place with 2.5 TRP ratings, while Tujhse Hai Raabta has retained its ninth spot with 2.2 ratings.

New Entries

Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has managed to occupy the seventh place with 2.4 TRP ratings, while Zee TV's Choti Sardarni is back on the TRP chart (10th place) with 2.2 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to fetch 1.6, 1.5, 0.9, 1.2, 1.8, 1.7, 1.9 and 1.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Dance Deewane 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.1, 1.6, 1.0 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.