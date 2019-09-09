Latest TRP Ratings: Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 At Top 5 Spot; Shakti Enters The TRP Chart

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its top spot with 3.5 TRP ratings, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has dropped down to the seventh spot with 2.5 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the sixth spot with 2.6 ratings, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya is at the second spot with 3.0 ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a jump. The show is at the third spot and has managed to garner 2.8 ratings.

The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & Superstar Singer

The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and Superstar Singer have managed to occupy the fourth, fifth and eighth places with 2.6, 2.7 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.

Choti Sardarni & Shakti

While Choti Sardarni has occupied the ninth spot with 2.3 ratings, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has re-entered the top 10 slot after long time. The show has occupied the 10th spot with 2.2 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garnered 1.5, 1.6, 0.9, 1.0, 1.7, 1.7, 1.8 and 1.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Dance Deewane 2 and Bepanah Pyaarr have managed to get 1.2, 1.4 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.