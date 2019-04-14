Latest TRP Ratings: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Kumkum Bhagya Top TRP Chart; YRKKH Witnesses Major Drop!

Top 3 Shows

Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Zee TV's shows Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya have occupied the first three spots. The shows have managed to get 2.5, 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Naagin 3 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

While Naagin 3 has occupied the fourth place, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped down to the sixth place. The shows have managed to get 2.2 and 2.3 TRP ratings.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer

Sony TV's shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer Chapter 3 have interchanged their places. The former show has occupied the fifth place with 2.3 TRP ratings, while Super Dancer has occupied the eight place with 2.1 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a major drop. The show has managed to occupy seventh place with TRP ratings, while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied ninth place with TRP ratings.

Tujhse Hai Raabta

Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta which was at the ninth spot last week (Week 13) has dropped down to the 10th spot. The show has managed to get 1.8 TRP ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and The Voice have managed to get 1.4, 1.6 and 0.8 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.0, 1.4 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.