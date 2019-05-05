Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Are Top 3 Shows!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 17 (April 20-April 26, 2019) are out. Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has topped the TRP chart, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has surprisingly back on the second slot. Another surprising re-entry on top five spot is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which has occupied the third spot, while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is still struggling to re-enter the top 10 slot. Among channels, Star Plus has retained top spot, while Zee TV and Sony TV have occupied the second and third places, respectively. Colors TV has dropped down to the fourth place.
Top 3 Shows
The top three shows of week 17 are Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which have managed to get 2.5, 2.5 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Naagin 3
Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Colors' show Naagin have dropped down on the TRP charts. The shows have occupied fourth and fifth places with 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kasauti Zindagi Kay & Tujhse Hai Raabta
While Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to occupy sixth place with 2.1 TRP ratings, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has grabbed ninth place with 1.9 TRP ratings.
The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer
Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed a major drop. The shows have managed to occupy seventh and eight places with 2.0 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.
Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega has retained its 10th spot, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is out of top 10 slot. Both the shows have managed to get 1.7 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, The Voice and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.2, 1.4, 0.7 and 1.1 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 0.9, 1.2 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.
Top 10 Channels
1. Star Plus - 467679
2. Zee TV - 347374
3. Sony Entertainment Television - 345604
4. Colors TV - 341098
5. Sony SAB - 311591
6. Dangal - 238247
7. Star Bharat - 200614
8. Big Magic - 187973
9. &TV - 110436
10. Star Utsav - 70533
Top 10 Shows
1. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
4. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
5. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
6. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus)
7. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV)
8. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
10. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV)
Most Read: What's Brewing Between Erica Fernandes-Parth Samthaan & Shaheer Sheikh-Sonarika Bhadoria?