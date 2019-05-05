Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Are Top 3 Shows!

Top 3 Shows

The top three shows of week 17 are Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which have managed to get 2.5, 2.5 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Naagin 3

Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Colors' show Naagin have dropped down on the TRP charts. The shows have occupied fourth and fifth places with 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay & Tujhse Hai Raabta

While Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to occupy sixth place with 2.1 TRP ratings, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has grabbed ninth place with 1.9 TRP ratings.

The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer

Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed a major drop. The shows have managed to occupy seventh and eight places with 2.0 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega has retained its 10th spot, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is out of top 10 slot. Both the shows have managed to get 1.7 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, The Voice and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.2, 1.4, 0.7 and 1.1 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 0.9, 1.2 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.