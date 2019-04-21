Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Tops The TRP Chart; Kundali Bhagya Drops Down!

English
    The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 15 (April 6-April 12, 2019) are out. Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has topped the TRP chart, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the fifth place. Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has also witnessed a drop in its ratings, while Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has retained its sixth place. Among channels, there are no much changes - Star Plus, Sony TV, Colors TV and Zee TV have retained their first four spots.

    Top 3 Shows

    Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya, Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Colors' Naagin 3 have occupied the first three spots. The shows have managed to get 2.3, 2.3 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has retained its sixth place. The shows have managed to get 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Kundali Bhagya & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya's spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the fifth place, while Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied 10th place. The shows have managed to get 2.2 and 1.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

    The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer

    While Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has witnessed a jump, Super Dancer Chapter 3 has retained its eight place. The shows have managed to get 2.2 and 2.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Tujhse Hai Rabta & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

    While Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Rabta has occupied ninth place with 1.9 TRP rating, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is out of top 10 slot. TMKOC has got 1.6 TRP ratings.

    Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

    Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and The Voice have managed to get 1.4, 1.6 and 0.7 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.0, 1.4 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

    Top 7 Channels

    1. Star Plus - 169
    2. Sony TV -145
    3. Colors TV - 135
    4. Zee TV - 125
    5. Sab TV - 116
    6. Star Bharat - 77
    7. &TV - 47

    Top 10 Shows

    1. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
    2. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
    3. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
    4. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
    5. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
    6. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
    7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
    8. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV)
    9. Tujhse Hai Rabta (Zee TV)
    10. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 2:24 [IST]
