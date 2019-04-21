Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Tops The TRP Chart; Kundali Bhagya Drops Down!

Top 3 Shows

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya, Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Colors' Naagin 3 have occupied the first three spots. The shows have managed to get 2.3, 2.3 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has retained its sixth place. The shows have managed to get 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kundali Bhagya & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya's spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the fifth place, while Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied 10th place. The shows have managed to get 2.2 and 1.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer

While Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has witnessed a jump, Super Dancer Chapter 3 has retained its eight place. The shows have managed to get 2.2 and 2.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Tujhse Hai Rabta & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

While Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Rabta has occupied ninth place with 1.9 TRP rating, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is out of top 10 slot. TMKOC has got 1.6 TRP ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and The Voice have managed to get 1.4, 1.6 and 0.7 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.0, 1.4 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.