Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Tops Chart; Indian Idol Out, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Re-enters
The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 49 (November 30-December 6, 2019) are out. Kundali Bhagya is back at the top spot while Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka has dropped to the second spot. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dance Plus 5 and Choti Sarrdaarni have witnessed jumps. Indian Idol 11 is out of the race while Kasautii Zindagii Kay has re-entered the chart after a long time.
Among channels, Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV have retained their top three spots. While Zee TV has managed to occupy the fourth place, Sony TV has dropped to the fifth spot.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the fifth spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has returned to the top spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.3 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.
Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka & Choti Sarrdaarni
Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka has managed to occupy the second place with 2.7 TRP ratings while Choti Sarrdaarni has jumped to the fourth spot with 2.4 ratings.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Dance Plus 5
SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Plus' Dance Plus 5 have jumped to the third and seventh spots with 2.7 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy the sixth place, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has dropped down to the eighth spot. The shows have managed to fetch 2.4 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.
Bigg Boss 13 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Bigg Boss 13 has dropped to the ninth spot followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 at the 10th place. Bigg Boss' weekday episodes have garnered 1.8 ratings, weekend episodes have fetched 2.4 ratings; Indian Idol has got 1.9 TRP ratings. Kasautii has grabbed 2.0 ratings.
Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus & Colors TV
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.3, 1.2, 0.9, 1.9 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.
Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Shakti and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.8, 1.8 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus-177
2. SAB TV-160
3. Colors TV-157
4. Zee TV-132
5. Sony TV-127
6. Star Bharat-79
7. &TV-39
Top 10 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya
2. Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka
3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
4. Choti Sarrdaarni
5. Kumkum Bhagya
6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
7. Dance Plus 5
8. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke
9. Bigg Boss 13
10. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
