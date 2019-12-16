Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Tops Chart; Indian Idol Out, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Re-enters

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the fifth spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has returned to the top spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.3 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka & Choti Sarrdaarni

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka has managed to occupy the second place with 2.7 TRP ratings while Choti Sarrdaarni has jumped to the fourth spot with 2.4 ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Dance Plus 5

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Plus' Dance Plus 5 have jumped to the third and seventh spots with 2.7 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy the sixth place, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has dropped down to the eighth spot. The shows have managed to fetch 2.4 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Bigg Boss 13 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Bigg Boss 13 has dropped to the ninth spot followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 at the 10th place. Bigg Boss' weekday episodes have garnered 1.8 ratings, weekend episodes have fetched 2.4 ratings; Indian Idol has got 1.9 TRP ratings. Kasautii has grabbed 2.0 ratings.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus & Colors TV

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.3, 1.2, 0.9, 1.9 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Shakti and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.8, 1.8 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.