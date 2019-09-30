Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Tops The TRP Chart; Kaun Banega Crorepati Grabs Third Spot

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has witnessed a major drop (at the fifth spot), its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has topped the TRP chart. The shows have managed to grab 3.0 and 3.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the second spot with 3.2 TRP ratings, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has retained its ninth spot with 2.2 ratings.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, The Kapil Sharma Show & Superstar Singer

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has retained its third spot, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show at the fourth place. Superstar Singer has also retained its sixth spot. The shows have managed to fetch 3.2, 3.1 and 2.9 ratings, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Choti Sardarni & Tujhse Hai Raabta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Choti Sardarni and Tujhse Hai Raabta have retained their seventh, eighth and 10th places with 2.7, 2.5 and 2.2 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garner 1.3, 1.7, 1.0, 1.1, 1.6, 1.5 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Dance Deewane 2, Bahu Begam, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have got 0.8, 2.0. 1.0, 1.0 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.