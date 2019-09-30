Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Tops The TRP Chart; Kaun Banega Crorepati Grabs Third Spot
The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 38 (September 14-September 20, 2019) are out! Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has topped the TRP chart, pushing Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to the second spot. Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and The Kapil Sharma Show, which are at the third and fourth places, have got Sony TV to the top spot.
Star Plus has dropped to the second spot, while SAB TV, Zee TV and Colors TV have retained their third, fourth and fifth places, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has witnessed a major drop (at the fifth spot), its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has topped the TRP chart. The shows have managed to grab 3.0 and 3.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the second spot with 3.2 TRP ratings, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has retained its ninth spot with 2.2 ratings.
Kaun Banega Crorepati, The Kapil Sharma Show & Superstar Singer
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has retained its third spot, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show at the fourth place. Superstar Singer has also retained its sixth spot. The shows have managed to fetch 3.2, 3.1 and 2.9 ratings, respectively.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Choti Sardarni & Tujhse Hai Raabta
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Choti Sardarni and Tujhse Hai Raabta have retained their seventh, eighth and 10th places with 2.7, 2.5 and 2.2 ratings, respectively.
Star Plus Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garner 1.3, 1.7, 1.0, 1.1, 1.6, 1.5 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.
Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Dance Deewane 2, Bahu Begam, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have got 0.8, 2.0. 1.0, 1.0 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Sony TV - 202
2. Star Plus - 183
3. SAB TV - 167
4. Zee TV - 148
5. Colors TV - 138
6. Star Bharat - 75
7. &TV - 41
Top 10 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya
2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
3. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11
4. The Kapil Sharma Show
5. Kumkum Bhagya
6. Superstar Singer
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
8. Choti Sardarni
9. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke
10. Tujhse Hai Raabta
