Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Beats Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drops Down!

Naagin 3 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Colors' Naagin 3 has pushed Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to the second spot. The shows have managed to get 3.1 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy third spot, its spin-off has dropped to the fourth place. The shows have got 2.6 ratings each.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer 3

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is constant at fifth place, while Super Dancer Chapter 3 has jumped to the sixth spot. Both shows have got 2.2 ratings.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Tujhse Hai Raabta

While Star Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped to the seventh place with 2.0 TRP ratings, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has witnessed a jump (eight place) with 1.9 ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Both Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) have dropped to the ninth and tenth places with 1.8 TRP ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.6, 1.4, 1.5 and 0.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan and Shakti have managed to get 0.7 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.