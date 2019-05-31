Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Beats Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drops Down!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 21 (May 18-May 24, 2019) are out. Colors' Naagin 3 semi-finale episode has beaten all other tops shows to become number one. The show has pushed Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya down on the TRP chart. Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a major drop. Among channels Star Plus, Sony TV, Colors TV, SAB TV And Zee TV have maintained their first five places.
Naagin 3 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Colors' Naagin 3 has pushed Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to the second spot. The shows have managed to get 3.1 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy third spot, its spin-off has dropped to the fourth place. The shows have got 2.6 ratings each.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer 3
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is constant at fifth place, while Super Dancer Chapter 3 has jumped to the sixth spot. Both shows have got 2.2 ratings.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Tujhse Hai Raabta
While Star Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped to the seventh place with 2.0 TRP ratings, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has witnessed a jump (eight place) with 1.9 ratings.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Both Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) have dropped to the ninth and tenth places with 1.8 TRP ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.6, 1.4, 1.5 and 0.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan and Shakti have managed to get 0.7 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Shows
1. Star Plus - 165
2. Sony TV - 139
3. Colors TV - 139
4. SAB TV - 134
5. Zee TV - 125
6. Star Bharat - 78
7. &TV - 45
Top 10 Shows
1. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
2. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
5. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
6. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV)
7. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
8. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
10. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
Most Read: Bigg Boss 13: Ankita Lokhande, Devoleena, Rakhi & Others Approached; Female Co-host To Join Salman!